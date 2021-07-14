Britney Spears' Conservatorship Case: The Latest Updates

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge is expected to make some big decisions today in Britney Spears' conservatorship case.

After the pop star's blistering public comments about the conservatorship last month, various parties in Britney Spears' orbit started making some legal moves: Bessemer Trust, the wealth management company that had signed on to be co-conservator of Spears' estate, asked to resign. Her longtime court-appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III also requested to resign, asking the court to appoint someone else in his place. Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, as well as Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of her personal life, have also initiated different routes for Britney Spears to choose her own legal representation.

There are a lot of moving parts to the case. If you want to know more, here's a quick rundown on who's involved and where it can go from here.

Presumably, whoever ends up becoming Britney Spears' lawyer will be the one to follow through on her wishes — they'd file the petition to end the conservatorship, and start the process of proving Britney Spears willing and able to care for herself.

#FreeBritney activists are keeping a close eye on the proceedings, and are expected to gather outside the courtroom, like they did last month. Only this time the hearing will be in person (the last one was remote), and the judge has put in place rules restricting any recording after Spears' testimony leaked online.

Disability rights activists are also watching what happens. Yesterday, the American Civil Liberties Union teamed up with 25 disability rights organizations to file an amicus brief in support of Britney Spears choosing her own lawyer. In a statement, they called Spears' probate conservatorship "a court-ordered legal status that strips people with disabilities of their civil liberties," adding that the right to choose one's own counsel is a key part of the Sixth Amendment.

Politicians are paying attention too, with everyone from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, voicing their support for Britney Spears. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. spoke in front of #FreeBritney activists ahead of the hearing to show his support for the movement. "Britney's been abused by the media, she's been abused by her grifter father, and she's been abused by the American justice system," he said, while calling for a federal change to conservatorship laws.