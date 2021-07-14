Accessibility links
Birth Control: Present : 1A It's been 60 years since the birth control pill became available on the market. Since then, the array of contraceptive options available to the public has grown substantially (the shot, the patch, and IUDs).

But with more options come more questions about what's right for you.

And even with all the options available today, access is still an issue for many. Efforts to maintain access in some states are ongoing across the country.

We answer your questions about birth control and talk about the barriers to access today.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

Birth Control: Present

Birth Control: Present

Listen · 29:58
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1015949198/1016111506" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A bowl of condoms sit on a table in an examination room at Whole Woman's Health of South Bend. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A bowl of condoms sit on a table in an examination room at Whole Woman's Health of South Bend.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

It's been 60 years since the birth control pill became available on the market. Since then, the array of contraceptive options available to the public has grown substantially (the shot, the patch, and IUDs).

But with more options come more questions about what's right for you.

And even with all the options available today, access is still an issue for many. The Affordable Care Act's birth control mandate was weakened under President Donald Trump. Efforts to maintain access in some states are ongoing across the country.

Dr. Jamila Perritt and Shefali Luthra help us answer your questions about birth control and today's barriers to access.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.