U.S. Prosecutors Say They've Charged 4 Iranians With Plotting To Kidnap A Journalist The Department of Justice say Iranian intelligence officials were planning to lure an Iranian-American author, activist and journalist from New York to another country. An indictment came out Tuesday.

