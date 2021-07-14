#2129: We Don't Recommend the Hot Wax : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, we've all been there. You're in the midst of a long drive when nature calls but doesn't provide a venue for you to answer that call. If the only urgent haircut option is a fast-food restaurant, are you obligated to buy something if you use the facility? Elsewhere, Heather took her Volvo to Helmut The Mechanic because her glove compartment was stuck. Three weeks and $3000 later, Heather now has a new fuel system and a Volvo that stalls. Did Helmut get a little overly ambitious? Also, Susan needs to store a vintage Mini; Dennis is wondering if the bungee cord holding his Corolla in gear can hang on for another 200,000 miles; and Karen is tired of old ladies passing her on hills while she's towing her horse trailer. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2129: We Don't Recommend the Hot Wax #2129: We Don't Recommend the Hot Wax Listen · 55:12 55:12 This week on The Best of Car Talk, we've all been there. You're in the midst of a long drive when nature calls but doesn't provide a venue for you to answer that call. If the only urgent haircut option is a fast-food restaurant, are you obligated to buy something if you use the facility? Elsewhere, Heather took her Volvo to Helmut The Mechanic because her glove compartment was stuck. Three weeks and $3000 later, Heather now has a new fuel system and a Volvo that stalls. Did Helmut get a little overly ambitious? Also, Susan needs to store a vintage Mini; Dennis is wondering if the bungee cord holding his Corolla in gear can hang on for another 200,000 miles; and Karen is tired of old ladies passing her on hills while she's towing her horse trailer. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor