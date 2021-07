A Record 93,000 People Died From Drug Overdoses In The U.S. Last Year More than 93,000 people in the United States died from drug overdoses last year, a 30% increase compared to 2019. The pandemic exacerbated stressors that can cause increased drug use.

National A Record 93,000 People Died From Drug Overdoses In The U.S. Last Year A Record 93,000 People Died From Drug Overdoses In The U.S. Last Year Listen · 3:52 3:52 More than 93,000 people in the United States died from drug overdoses last year, a 30% increase compared to 2019. The pandemic exacerbated stressors that can cause increased drug use. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor