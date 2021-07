Nigerians Are Being Kidnapped For Ransom — But This Time It's Not Boko Haram NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Joe Parkinson, the Africa Bureau Chief for The Wall Street Journal, on the kidnapping crisis in Nigeria. One data company says more than 1,300 were kidnapped in June.

