Fed Chair Powell Says Recent Spike In Prices Is Temporary Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is testifying on the economy before a House panel a day after a key inflation gauge hit a nearly 13-year high.

Economy Fed Chair Powell Says Recent Spike In Prices Is Temporary Fed Chair Powell Says Recent Spike In Prices Is Temporary Listen · 3:38 3:38 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is testifying on the economy before a House panel a day after a key inflation gauge hit a nearly 13-year high. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor