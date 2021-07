4 Iranian Nationals Charged For Alleged Plot To Kidnap Iranian-American Journalist The Justice Department has charged four Iranian nationals for allegedly plotting to kidnap an Iranian-American journalist living in Brooklyn, N.Y.

