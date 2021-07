Search Crews Are Nearly Done Recovering Victims' Bodies From Surfside Condo Rubble The recovery of victims' bodies from the rubble of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., is nearing its end. Search crews have recovered 96 bodies so far.

