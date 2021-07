College Football Player Discusses The New Frontier Of NIL Endorsements NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Antwan Owens, Jackson State University college football player, about his NIL endorsement contract and the new frontier of college sports.

Sports College Football Player Discusses The New Frontier Of NIL Endorsements College Football Player Discusses The New Frontier Of NIL Endorsements Listen · 3:56 3:56 NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Antwan Owens, Jackson State University college football player, about his NIL endorsement contract and the new frontier of college sports. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor