100 Years Since Sadie Alexander

Dr. Sadie Alexander became America's first Black economist in 1921. But after receiving her PhD, she was shut out of the profession. She got a law degree and became an attorney instead. In the 100 years since, economics has made incredibly little progress bringing Black women into the profession. A total of about twelve-hundred economics PhDs were issued in 2019. Exactly four of those PhDs were issued to Black women.

To honor the 100th anniversary of Dr. Sadie Alexander's PhD, we've teamed up with The Sadie Collective — a nonprofit working to help more Black women enter economics — to tell stories about entering economics as a Black woman. These are three stories from three different eras, each carries a lesson, an insight, and holds a mirror to economics itself. We speak to Dr. Cecilia Conrad, Dr. Carycruz Bueno, and Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman.

