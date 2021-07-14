Australian Wine: Political Football

Trade wars are not always about trade. China was once the largest market for Australia's thriving billion-dollar wine industry. And while that Aussie shiraz is as jammy as it's ever been, a souring relationship between the two governments has had a souring effect on trade as well.

The Australian government has been vocal against China in recent years, ranging from territory disputes to human rights concerns. And it was Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's call to investigate the origins and initial spread of COVID-19 in China that added fuel to the fire.

Soon after, China said it was investigating adding huge tariffs against Australian wine, which it claimed would be to prevent dumping. This is the story of an Australia winemaker who didn't really think geopolitics would affect him — until it did.

Music by Drop Electric.

