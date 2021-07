Britney Spears Asked That Her Father Be Charged With Conservatorship Abuse In Hearing Phoning into a packed courtroom, Britney Spears asked that her father be charged with conservatorship abuse. The judge also allowed Spears to be determined by a legal representative of her choice.

National Britney Spears Asked That Her Father Be Charged With Conservatorship Abuse In Hearing Britney Spears Asked That Her Father Be Charged With Conservatorship Abuse In Hearing Listen · 3:56 3:56 Phoning into a packed courtroom, Britney Spears asked that her father be charged with conservatorship abuse. The judge also allowed Spears to be determined by a legal representative of her choice. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor