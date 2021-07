President Biden Is Set To Meet With His German Counterpart German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting President Biden at the White House, in what is likely to be her last such meeting after 16 years in power.

President Biden Is Set To Meet With His German Counterpart President Biden Is Set To Meet With His German Counterpart Listen · 4:00 4:00 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting President Biden at the White House, in what is likely to be her last such meeting after 16 years in power. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor