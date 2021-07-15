New Jersey Man Mistakenly Cleans The Wrong House

Louis Angelino III cleans people's homes for extra money. A friend hired him and left they key under the mat of his New Jersey townhouse. Angelino found the key but it was the wrong address.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Louis Angelino III - as a second job, he cleans people's homes for extra money. A friend hired him in Cherry Hill, N.J., and at one point, called to check in. Angelino said on the phone he was at the house then, playing with the cat, which is when the friend said, I don't have any cats. Angelino was in the wrong home. He says on social media that he finished cleaning anyway. And later, the proper owner came home to discover that someone had broken into the house and left it spotless. It's MORNING EDITION.

