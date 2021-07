The First Monthly Payments Under The Expanded Child Tax Credit Are Arriving The first payments have gone out to parents. Tens of millions of families will receive up to $300 per child. The tax credit is part of the stimulus package that Democrats passed in March.

Economy The First Monthly Payments Under The Expanded Child Tax Credit Are Arriving The First Monthly Payments Under The Expanded Child Tax Credit Are Arriving Listen · 3:49 3:49 The first payments have gone out to parents. Tens of millions of families will receive up to $300 per child. The tax credit is part of the stimulus package that Democrats passed in March. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor