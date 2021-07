Watchdog: FBI Failed To Properly Respond To Gymnasts' Sex Abuse Allegations A new report by a DOJ watchdog finds the FBI mishandled sexual assault allegations involving Larry Nassar, the longtime USA Gymnastics doctor who was accused of abuse by dozens and women and girls.

Law Watchdog: FBI Failed To Properly Respond To Gymnasts' Sex Abuse Allegations Watchdog: FBI Failed To Properly Respond To Gymnasts' Sex Abuse Allegations Audio will be available later today. A new report by a DOJ watchdog finds the FBI mishandled sexual assault allegations involving Larry Nassar, the longtime USA Gymnastics doctor who was accused of abuse by dozens and women and girls. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor