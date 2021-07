Looking Back On 100 Years Of China's Communist Party Chinese propaganda paints the U.S. as a big, bad foreign power out to hold China down. This kind of rhetoric is as old as China's Communist Party, as it celebrates its 100th birthday this month.

Chinese propaganda paints the U.S. as a big, bad foreign power out to hold China down. This kind of rhetoric is as old as China's Communist Party, as it celebrates its 100th birthday this month.