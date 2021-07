A Truck Carrying 20,000 Pounds Of Ramen Crashes In An Arkansas Lake One Facebook user jokingly put the total loss at $26. Another person joked that since the temperature hit 93 degrees that day, all you needed was a fork and butter for a ready meal.

