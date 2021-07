Judge: Britney Spears Can Choose Her Own Lawyer In Conservatorship Case A Superior Court judge has cleared Britney Spears to hire her own lawyer in the battle over her conservatorship. She picked a prominent Hollywood lawyer and ex-federal prosecutor to take up her case.

