Birth Control: Future

It's been 60 years since the birth control pill hit the market in the U.S.

The pill transformed lives, but when it comes to contraceptive options, it's no longer the only route to take.

Scientists continue to have breakthroughs, including in the development of male birth control options.

And while methods have evolved so have consumer demands — and concerns..

Diana Blithe, Dr. Mitchell Creinin, and Saundra Pelletier join us for the discussion of the future of contraceptives and what the next 60 years could bring us.

