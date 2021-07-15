Accessibility links
Birth Control: Future : 1A It's been 60 years since the birth control pill hit the market in the U.S.

The pill transformed lives, but when it comes to contraceptive options, it's no longer the end-all, be-all. Scientists continue to have breakthroughs, including in the development of male birth control options.

What contraceptive options will the next 60 years bring us?

Birth Control: Future

Birth Control: Future

A smaller, potentially less painful, IUD is just one of many birth control options currently in development. ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A smaller, potentially less painful, IUD is just one of many birth control options currently in development.

And while methods have evolved so have consumer demands — and concerns..

Diana Blithe, Dr. Mitchell Creinin, and Saundra Pelletier join us for the discussion of the future of contraceptives and what the next 60 years could bring us.

