US Faces Crossroads On Renewable Energy Future — Go Big or Go Local NY Times reporter Ivan Penn unpacks the debate over infrastructure: Do we fund huge wind and solar farms with new transmission lines, or go local, with rooftop solar panels, batteries and micro-grids?

Energy US Faces Crossroads On Renewable Energy Future — Go Big or Go Local US Faces Crossroads On Renewable Energy Future — Go Big or Go Local Listen · 36:39 36:39 NY Times reporter Ivan Penn unpacks the debate over infrastructure: Do we fund huge wind and solar farms with new transmission lines, or go local, with rooftop solar panels, batteries and micro-grids? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor