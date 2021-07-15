Why Workers Are Quitting; Plus The Comfort Of Horror Movies

Enlarge this image toggle caption Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg via Getty Images Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As we move forward with vaccinations and deal with variants, many of us are still grappling with the ways that COVID-19 affects our lives. One unexpected impact? American workers are quitting their jobs at unprecedented rates.

Guest host Ayesha Rascoe talks to CBS MoneyWatch editor Irina Ivanova about why this is happening now, what it could mean for the future of labor, and what people are opting to do instead.

Then, Ayesha is joined by The New Republic staff writer Jo Livingstone to discuss the current state of horror movies and the entertaining campiness of much of the genre. Later, they're joined by Daniel Lavery, author and host of the Slate podcast Big Mood, Little Mood, to play another riveting round of Who Said That.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry, Andrea Gutierrez and Liam McBain. Our intern is Manuela López Restrepo. Engineering support came from Josh Newell. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.