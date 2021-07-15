Accessibility links
Why Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs, Plus Horror Movies : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers. Guest host Ayesha Rascoe brings on CBS MoneyWatch editor Irina Ivanova to break down some of the reasons why. Then, The New Republic staff writer Jo Livingstone joins Ayesha to discuss the current state of horror movies and why nothing's better than a good scare. Author and Big Mood, Little Mood podcast host Daniel Lavery joins them to play Who Said That.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Why Workers Are Quitting; Plus The Comfort Of Horror Movies

A "Help Wanted" sign posted in Brooklyn New York. Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg via Getty Images hide caption

Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A "Help Wanted" sign posted in Brooklyn New York.

Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As we move forward with vaccinations and deal with variants, many of us are still grappling with the ways that COVID-19 affects our lives. One unexpected impact? American workers are quitting their jobs at unprecedented rates.

Guest host Ayesha Rascoe talks to CBS MoneyWatch editor Irina Ivanova about why this is happening now, what it could mean for the future of labor, and what people are opting to do instead.

Then, Ayesha is joined by The New Republic staff writer Jo Livingstone to discuss the current state of horror movies and the entertaining campiness of much of the genre. Later, they're joined by Daniel Lavery, author and host of the Slate podcast Big Mood, Little Mood, to play another riveting round of Who Said That.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry, Andrea Gutierrez and Liam McBain. Our intern is Manuela López Restrepo. Engineering support came from Josh Newell. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson.