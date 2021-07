California Is Buying Entire Hotels And Turning Them Into Affordable Housing California's Project Homekey buys motels and turns them into housing for its homeless population. It's resulted in 94 new housing projects across the state. Three are run by Native American tribes.

National California Is Buying Entire Hotels And Turning Them Into Affordable Housing California Is Buying Entire Hotels And Turning Them Into Affordable Housing Listen · 5:51 5:51 California's Project Homekey buys motels and turns them into housing for its homeless population. It's resulted in 94 new housing projects across the state. Three are run by Native American tribes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor