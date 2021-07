The Way The Government Measures Inflation Is More Hands-On Than You Probably Expect The latest Consumer Price Index showed prices were up 5.4% compared to a year ago. But how exactly does the government track this number?

Economy The Way The Government Measures Inflation Is More Hands-On Than You Probably Expect The Way The Government Measures Inflation Is More Hands-On Than You Probably Expect Listen · 3:35 3:35 The latest Consumer Price Index showed prices were up 5.4% compared to a year ago. But how exactly does the government track this number? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor