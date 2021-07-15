Accessibility links
LA County Will Require People To Wear Masks Indoors A rapid and sustained increase in COVID-19 cases requires a return to mandatory mask-wearing indoors, the county's public health officer says. He didn't detail what he said would be some exceptions.
LA County Will Require People To Wear Masks Indoors, Even If They've Been Vaccinated

The Associated Press

Visitors wear masks as they walk in a shopping district, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 1. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP hide caption

Visitors wear masks as they walk in a shopping district, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 1.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County's public health officer says a rapid and sustained increase in COVID-19 cases in the nation's largest county requires a return to mandatory mask-wearing indoors even when people are vaccinated.

Dr. Muntu Davis told a virtual press conference Thursday that a public health order requiring masks indoors will go into effect Saturday. He didn't detail what he said would be some exceptions.

Davis says the county has been recording more than 1,000 new cases each day for a week and that there is now "substantial community transmission."

