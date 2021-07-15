Remembering Gift of Gab
In this episode, we're looking back on the life of rapper Gift of Gab. He died last month at just 50 years old. Gab was the co-founder and MC for the legendary Northern California hip-hop group Blackalicious.
If you're a serious hip-hop head, you know Gab and Blackalicious. If you're not, you might recognize him for the tongue-twisting track Alphabet Aerobics. He could go toe-to-toe with anyone, and he knew it. Sometimes you wonder how he managed to breathe, never mind think.
He was an incredible rapper — a virtuoso. But he was much more than that. His lyrics were insightful and thought-provoking. He was a philosopher as much as he was a battle rapper.
First, we'll listen to a 2005 interview with Gab and DJ Chief Xcel, from back when this show was called The Sound of Young America.
Then, the return of the Outshot: Jesse talks about what Gift of Gab meant to him, and what it's like to lose a hero.