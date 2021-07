Hospitals Have Started Posting Their Prices Online. Here's How Consumers Will Benefit NPR's Noel King talks to Julie Appleby, a senior correspondent with Kaiser Health News, about how patients can benefit from a new law that forces hospitals to post their prices.

Business Hospitals Have Started Posting Their Prices Online. Here's How Consumers Will Benefit Hospitals Have Started Posting Their Prices Online. Here's How Consumers Will Benefit Listen · 5:01 5:01 NPR's Noel King talks to Julie Appleby, a senior correspondent with Kaiser Health News, about how patients can benefit from a new law that forces hospitals to post their prices. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor