U.S. Sees COVID-19 Numbers Rising In Areas Where Vaccination Rates Are Low NPR speaks with Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, an Arkansas Department of Health epidemiologist, about her state's rising number of COVID-19 cases how misinformation can hamper vaccination rates.

Health U.S. Sees COVID-19 Numbers Rising In Areas Where Vaccination Rates Are Low U.S. Sees COVID-19 Numbers Rising In Areas Where Vaccination Rates Are Low Listen · 5:27 5:27 NPR speaks with Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, an Arkansas Department of Health epidemiologist, about her state's rising number of COVID-19 cases how misinformation can hamper vaccination rates. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor