Restaurant Gives Employees 'Day Of Kindness' After Customers Made Them Cry

Customers at Apt Cape Cod were not being kind. They berated the staff and even made some cry. So the restaurant closed its doors one morning.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The restaurant Apt Cape Cod in Massachusetts has a motto. Come as strangers. Leave as friends. Apparently, some customers thought it was, come as strangers and act strangely. Some berated the staff and even made some cry. Can I just pause to say, the way you treat people who can't push back is a mark of character? The restaurant closed its doors one morning and treated its employees to what they called a day of kindness. It's MORNING EDITION.

