How The U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan Affects Pakistan As Washington completes its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Asad Khan, Pakistan's ambassador to the U.S., about diplomatic developments in the region.

Middle East How The U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan Affects Pakistan How The U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan Affects Pakistan Listen · 6:42 6:42 As Washington completes its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Asad Khan, Pakistan's ambassador to the U.S., about diplomatic developments in the region. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor