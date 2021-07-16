Accessibility links
Check-In: Ask Me Another's Final Taping Ask Me Another is doing a live taping at The Bell House in Brooklyn New York on August 12 at 7:30pm. You must show proof of vaccination and be 21 or older. Presale code "askmeanother" at NPR Presents.

Ask Me Another is sending off the show with one last live taping at The Bell House in beautiful Brooklyn, New York. There'll be comedy, games with some of our favorite people, and whatever spectacular surprises are affordable on a public radio budget. It'll all be going down Thursday, August 12 at 7:30pm. To be part of the live audience, you must show proof of vaccination and be age 21 or older. You can buy tickets with presale code "askmeanother" at NPR Presents.

