'Schmigadoon!' Is A Star-Studded Parody That's Worth Singing About Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong play a couple who wander into a magical town where everyone seems to break into song. You don't have to be a fan of musical theater to enjoy this Apple TV+ series.

Review TV Reviews 'Schmigadoon!' Is A Star-Studded Parody That's Worth Singing About Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong play a couple who wander into a magical town where everyone seems to break into song. You don't have to be a fan of musical theater to enjoy this Apple TV+ series. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor