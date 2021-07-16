The News Roundup for July 16, 2021



Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker, and Ron Wyden drafted legislation this week to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. Laws permitting either medical or recreational marijuana use have become increasingly common at the state level in recent years.

Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Kansas, and Louisiana are the U.S. states to see the greatest increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days. The delta variant of the virus continues its spread through the country, especially in communities where vaccination rates are low.

Last month's Consumer Price Index rose at the fastest pace since August of 2008. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell says U.S. Central Bank will intervene if inflation in the country begins to spiral out of control.

Meanwhile, at least 212 people were killed this week as South Africa grapples with the worst political violence the country has seen since the era of apartheid. Protesters began to mobilize following the arrest of former South African President Jacob Zuma. Now, the government has deployed some 25,000 troops to quell riots and looting.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel blamed the United States for encouraging the country's protests this week. He's also admitted his government mishandled the distribution of food, power, and medicine.

Federal prosecutors announced that four Iranians were charged with conspiring to kidnap an author and journalist who had previously been critical of the Iranian government. Prosecutors did not name the person the operatives intended to kidnap, but Brooklyn-based Masih Alinejad confirmed she was the target in an interview.

Anita Kumar, Dan Diamond, and Alexis Simendinger join us for the discussion of domestic headlines

Jennifer Williams, David Rennie, and Robbie Gramer help us break down international headlines.

