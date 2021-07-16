We Ship It

Guests: Peppermint; Miracle Workers' Karan Soni & Geraldine Viswanathan; Naomi Ekperigin & Andy Beckerman

Ask Me Another returns to The Bell House for our final taping. Pre-sale tickets available here. Use the promo code: ASKMEANOTHER

RuPaul's Drag Race alum and Call Me Mother co-host Peppermint talks about the origins of her name, and why it was a bit of "a dumb mistake" to choose "Peppermint." Plus, Couples Therapy hosts Naomi Ekperigin and Andy Beckerman attend Masterclasses taught by animals, and Miracle Workers stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni play a game about some smokin' hot topics— that's 9.9 trillion degrees hot, baby.