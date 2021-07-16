Accessibility links
We Ship It : Ask Me Another Guests: Peppermint; Miracle Workers' Karan Soni & Geraldine Viswanathan; Naomi Ekperigin & Andy Beckerman.

Ask Me Another returns to The Bell House for our final taping. Pre-sale tickets are available at nprpresents.org. Use the promo code: ASKMEANOTHER.

RuPaul's Drag Race alum and Call Me Mother co-host Peppermint talks about the origins of her name, and why it was a bit of "a dumb mistake" to choose "Peppermint." Plus, Couples Therapy hosts Naomi Ekperigin and Andy Beckerman attend Masterclasses taught by animals, and Miracle Workers stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni play a game about some smokin' hot topics— that's 9.9 trillion degrees hot, baby.

Ask Me Another

Guests: Peppermint; Miracle Workers' Karan Soni & Geraldine Viswanathan; Naomi Ekperigin & Andy Beckerman

RuPaul's Drag Race alum Peppermint. James Michael Avance/Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

James Michael Avance/Courtesy of the Artist

James Michael Avance/Courtesy of the Artist