Chicago School Staff Will Visit 18,000 Students Who Detached During The Pandemic Chicago Public Schools have more than 18,000 students who are failing multiple classes and did not show up to classes regularly, if at all. The district will go door-to-door to try to reengage them.

Education Chicago School Staff Will Visit 18,000 Students Who Detached During The Pandemic Chicago School Staff Will Visit 18,000 Students Who Detached During The Pandemic Listen · 3:41 3:41 Chicago Public Schools have more than 18,000 students who are failing multiple classes and did not show up to classes regularly, if at all. The district will go door-to-door to try to reengage them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor