97% Of People Entering Hospitals For COVID-19 Are Unvaccinated COVID-19 cases are particularly surging in areas of low vaccination. More than 97% of people entering hospitals right now are unvaccinated.

Health 97% Of People Entering Hospitals For COVID-19 Are Unvaccinated 97% Of People Entering Hospitals For COVID-19 Are Unvaccinated Listen · 4:09 4:09 COVID-19 cases are particularly surging in areas of low vaccination. More than 97% of people entering hospitals right now are unvaccinated. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor