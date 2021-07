The Young, The Old And The Odd At This Year's Tour De France NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Patrick Redford, who covers cycling and other sports for Defector, about the top storylines in the 2021 Tour de France, which ends this weekend.

Europe The Young, The Old And The Odd At This Year's Tour De France Audio will be available later today.