NPR Exclusive: Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph on Haiti's Future NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Claude Joseph, the interim prime minister of Haiti, who was about to be replaced the day of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

World NPR Exclusive: Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph on Haiti's Future NPR Exclusive: Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph on Haiti's Future Listen · 6:23 6:23 NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Claude Joseph, the interim prime minister of Haiti, who was about to be replaced the day of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor