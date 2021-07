Photojournalist Killed While Covering Clash Between Afghan Forces And The Taliban Journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering a clash between Afghan forces and the Taliban. The 38-year-old Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer had worked with Reuters for more than a decade.

