COVID-19 Is Hitting Indonesia Hard. Epidemiologists Say The Worst May Be Yet To Come Indonesia, the world's fourth most populated nation, is overwhelmed by the pandemic. Critics of the government say it failed to take the virus seriously and kept the country open while it spread.

