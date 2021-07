How Competing Without Fans In The Stands Could Affect Olympic Athletes' Performances NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with professor of sports psychology Dr. Dan Weigand about how performing without spectators could affect athletes' performances at the 2021 Olympics.

Sports How Competing Without Fans In The Stands Could Affect Olympic Athletes' Performances How Competing Without Fans In The Stands Could Affect Olympic Athletes' Performances Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with professor of sports psychology Dr. Dan Weigand about how performing without spectators could affect athletes' performances at the 2021 Olympics. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor