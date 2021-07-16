The Great Inflation (Classic)

If you follow the news, you may have been hearing a lot of talk lately about inflation. Just this week, the Department of Labor released data showing that prices have been rising at the fastest pace in nearly 13 years, and that's got some people a little worried.

A lot of younger listeners may be seeing people genuinely worried about inflation for the first time. And that's because, for the past few decades, inflation hasn't really been a huge problem.

Today on the show, we go back to that time in the 1970s when the U.S. economy was truly threatened by inflation. And we tell the story of a tall man who smoked cheap cigars and took extraordinary measures to finally defeat it.

