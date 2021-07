Remembering The 'Clown Prince Of Hip-Hop' Biz Markie Rapper and DJ Biz Markie has died. The self-deprecating rapper was known for his 1989 hit "Just a Friend."

Obituaries Remembering The 'Clown Prince Of Hip-Hop' Biz Markie Remembering The 'Clown Prince Of Hip-Hop' Biz Markie Audio will be available later today. Rapper and DJ Biz Markie has died. The self-deprecating rapper was known for his 1989 hit "Just a Friend." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor