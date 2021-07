San Diego Mutual Aid Group Addresses Intersection Of Homelessness And Racial Justice During the pandemic, mutual aid groups helped cover where social services fell short. One such group in San Diego was created after seeing connections between homelessness and racial injustice.

Race San Diego Mutual Aid Group Addresses Intersection Of Homelessness And Racial Justice San Diego Mutual Aid Group Addresses Intersection Of Homelessness And Racial Justice Listen · 3:54 3:54 During the pandemic, mutual aid groups helped cover where social services fell short. One such group in San Diego was created after seeing connections between homelessness and racial injustice. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor