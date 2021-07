New COVID-19 Cases Up 70%, Fueled By Delta Variant The CDC warns new COVID-19 cases are on a sharp rise, up 70%, fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant. Officials expect more spread in the nation's unvaccinated population.

