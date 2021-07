Deaths Related To Alcohol And Drug Overdoses Are Skyrocketing In State Prisons Deaths related to alcohol and drug overdoses in state prisons have jumped 600 percent. That's prompted advocates to push for a different way to prosecute and treat incarcerated people with addictions.

