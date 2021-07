Understanding The Politics Of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Vox's senior political correspondent Andrew Prokop about West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's political evolution.

Politics Understanding The Politics Of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Understanding The Politics Of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Listen · 8:08 8:08 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Vox's senior political correspondent Andrew Prokop about West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's political evolution. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor