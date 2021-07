Two Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Summer Olympics Start Scores of athletes, officials and media are streaming in to Tokyo for the start of the COVID-delayed Summer Olympics. Already, two athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

