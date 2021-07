Democrat In Texas Voting Bill Walkout Says She's Protecting Civil Rights NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Texas state house Democrat Ann Johnson. She is one of the lawmakers who left Texas in order to block Republicans from passing election-related legislation.

Politics Democrat In Texas Voting Bill Walkout Says She's Protecting Civil Rights Listen · 5:28 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Texas state house Democrat Ann Johnson. She is one of the lawmakers who left Texas in order to block Republicans from passing election-related legislation.